HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Economic blueprint reassures Chinese public
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/16 7:29:36
There have been many discussions on whether China's economic growth would fall below 6 percent next year. If we can put the spirit of the Central
Economic Work Conference
into practice, the continuous improvement of quality and efficiency of the Chinese economy will gain momentum and little attention will be paid to the 6 percent growth benchmark. The Chinese economy will constantly rise to new heights and the Chinese people will benefit from it.
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus