‘The Last Swiss Holocaust Survivors’ exhibition premieres in China

The exhibition post Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Switzerland in ShanghaiThe Last Swiss Holocaust Survivors exhibit opened at the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum on December 12, 2019. It is the first time the exhibition was shown in China after touring Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Singapore, Albania, Israel and Italy. The exhibit gives a voice to the witnesses who built a new life in Switzerland after surviving the Holocaust. The exhibition tells the untold stories of survivors in Switzerland through film and photography - the existence of which only became known during debate over dormant assets and historical research of the Bergier Commission in the late 1990s.
The exhibition at the Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Switzerland in ShanghaiThe Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum preserves the memories and the historical traces of the city's former Jewish settlement. With the full support of the Consulate General of Switzerland in Shanghai, the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum and the Gamaraal Foundation present the exhibition to the public. The Last Swiss Holocaust Survivors is one of many projects resulting from Switzerland's chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which ended in 2018.