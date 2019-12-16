A staff member presents Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) mobile phone at the launching ceremony in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 26, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A view of Xiaomi’s Mi MIX Alpha concept smartphone released on Tuesday Photo: Courtesy of Xiaomi

A 5G standard led by China Telecom was approved by international standard organization 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the Chinese telecom carrier announced.The standard in 5G network coverage enhancement, proposed by China Telecom, was supported by more than 40 global companies, including US carriers Verizon and AT&T as well as chipmakers such as Qualcomm and Intel , during a 3GPP meeting in Spain last week.Chinese handset-maker Xiaomi topped the list of global wearable device shipments in the third quarter, driven by robust domestic demand and its overseas expansion, according to a report released by Canalys.Xiaomi shipped 12.2 million wearable devices in the third quarter, up 74 percent year-on-year, which pushed its share in the global market to 27 percent.