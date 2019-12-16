Figuratively Speaking

Workers are busy sorting out parcels at a warehouse in Guiyang, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Photo: VCG

Number of parcels delivered in China so far this year, accounting for more than 50 percent of global parcel deliveries.Year-on-year growth of China's domestic air passenger market in 2019, the fastest in the world.Cities among the 70 major cities in China reported housing price gains in November. In October, 50 of the cities recorded housing price gains.Sales growth in China of smart watches and 3D printing equipment in November.