Train attendants and passengers pose for a photo at Guiyang North Railway Station in Southwest China's Guizhou Province on Monday. The C6008 train's departure from the station to Chengdu South Railway Station in Southwest China's Sichuan Province marks the operation of the Chengdu-Guiyang high-speed railway. The 648-kilometer line cuts travel time between the two cities to less than three hours. Photo: cnsphoto