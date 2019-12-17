Authorities confirm checkpoint at HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to ensure security

Security checkpoint at the east artificial island on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

A temporary security checkpoint was set up at the east artificial island on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to check personnel and vehicles that enter Macao and Zhuhai via Hong Kong, the Global Times learned from the authorities on Monday.The checkpoint, which was launched on December 10 and remains effective till December 22, aims to guarantee security and order around the bridge area, and create a harmonious environment for the 20th anniversary of Macao's return of to China, the authorities said.On December 13, a Hong Kong resident surnamed Chung who was on the run for seven years was captured at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge security checkpoint, according to Zhuhai police on Monday.After comparison, police identified Chung as a key member of a smuggling ring wanted by Shenzhen customs.Shenzhen airport customs issued an arrest warrant of the gang in August 2012 for allegedly organizing truck drivers from Hong Kong and Macao to smuggle cell phones.The arrest came after some Hong Kong media hyped stories which alleged that a Hongkonger went missing after crossing the checkpoint on the bridge.Some critics also said that the checkpoint at the east artificial island on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge targets people from Hong Kong to restrain their movement amid the months-long social unrest in the city triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.They link specific cases to the current complicated situation in Hong Kong in a bid to politicize the normal law enforcement.China is a country under the rule of law. Police will never target the personnel from any specific region. All those who violate Chinese laws, rules and regulations will be dealt with by police according to law and those whose acts constitute crimes will be subject to criminal liabilities, the authorities said.All legal passengers and vehicles will not be restricted and will enjoy freedom of movement.