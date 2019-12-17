Xi meets model retired officials

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives of model retired officials and organizations engaged in related work, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2019. Wang Huning and Han Zheng, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives of model retired officials and organizations engaged in related work, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2019. Wang Huning and Han Zheng, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met here with representatives of model retired officials and organizations engaged in related work.An award ceremony was also held here Monday to honor 150 organizations and 450 individuals for their outstanding performance.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, congratulated the representatives and called on them to cherish the glorious past, preserve their political character and continue to contribute to the realization of the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.Xi shook hands with the representatives, talked with them, and joined them for a group photo.Wang Huning and Han Zheng, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting.

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends an award ceremony to honor model retired officials and organizations engaged in related work, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Addressing the award ceremony, Chen Xi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the historical contributions and noble spirits of the retired officials should be remembered and passed on.Chen also called for efforts to inspire all Party members and officials with the deeds of model retired officials and organizations.