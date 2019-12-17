Xi meets model retired officials

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives of model retired officials and organizations engaged in related work, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2019. Wang Huning and Han Zheng, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends an award ceremony to honor model retired officials and organizations engaged in related work, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
