3rd China Trade Week kicks off in Casablanca to boost China-Moroccan trade

Opening ceremony of the Third China Trade Week in Casablanca, Morocco, on Dec. 16, 2019.(Xinhua)

The third China Trade Week in Morocco, an important economic and investment B2B meeting, kicked off on Monday in Casablanca.Held at the initiative of MIE Group Events, this three-day fair has attracted Moroccan and Chinese professionals seeking business opportunities in different economic sectors.More than 150 Chinese exhibitors representing tea industry, construction, agriculture, electricity, electronics, renewable energy, textile and consumer goods attended the event.

A stand of Chinese tea is seen during the Third China Trade Week in Casablanca, Morocco, on December 16, 2019. (Xinhua)

Morocco-China trade relations grew stronger over the past few years, MIE Group CEO David Wang said at the opening ceremony."We are very grateful to Morocco for its perpetual support for the Belt and Road initiative," he said, adding "the North African country is an important hub for trade between China and Africa."Four Chinese delegations from the provinces of Hubei, Hunan, Fujian and Sichuan participated in the fair.Trade and commercial relations between Morocco and China have been developing smoothly these years.

People discuss at a stand of Chinese tea during the Third China Trade Week in Casablanca, Morocco, on December 16, 2019. (Xinhua)

Official statistics showed that the trade between the two countries increased to 5.44 billion U.S. dollars in 2018, from 1.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2005.