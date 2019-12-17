Putin says Russia arms exports worth 13 bln USD this year

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows a MiG-35 fighter on the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russia has exported weapons and military equipment worth 13 billion U.S. dollars this year, over 2 billion more than in the same period last year, President Vladimir Putin said Monday."Russia's positions in the global arms market are strengthening despite the toughening of sanctions and unfair competition," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign Countries.According to an official transcript of the meeting, Putin said that seven international military exhibitions held in Russia this year have promoted the sales of Russian weapons and military equipment.Following these exhibitions, contracts were signed to the tune of roughly 35 billion rubles (some 559 million dollars), he said.In general, the portfolio of orders for Russian weapons is at a stable level exceeding 50 billion dollars, Putin said.When exporting arms, Putin said Russia should prioritize members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and other traditional partners, including countries in Africa.