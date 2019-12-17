NATO says seeks to increase cooperation with Gulf countries

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg speaks at the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Dec. 16, 2019. The NATO secretary general said on Monday that NATO seeks to increase cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Jens Stoltenberg made the remarks during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the ICI held in Kuwait City. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

The NATO secretary general said on Monday that NATO seeks to increase cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.Jens Stoltenberg made the remarks during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) held in Kuwait City.During the 70 years since its establishment, NATO has never experienced such a complex security environment as it does today, Stoltenberg said."We need to maintain our security and to be agile and prepared to respond to threats coming from land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace," he added.

Highlighting the need for a stronger coordinated response against terrorism, the NATO secretary general said NATO is working with partners in Iraq to train local forces on how to fight terrorists.He also called for expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Oman to increase stability and security in the region.Meanwhile, Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, chief of Kuwaiti National Security Apparatus, also said Kuwait seeks to strengthen relations between the GCC countries and NATO.The NATO center in Kuwait has received more than 200 trainers and since 2006 more than 24 courses have been held, he said.According to NATO, the ICI, launched at the Alliance's summit in Istanbul in 2004, aims to contribute to long-term global and regional security by offering countries of the broader Middle East region practical bilateral security cooperation with NATO.