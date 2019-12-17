Lebanon expects new Guinness World Record for biggest plastic bottles Christmas tree

Caroline Chabtini, who created the project of building a giant Christmas tree with plastic bottles, poses in front of the work in Chekka, northern Lebanon, on Dec. 16, 2019. The municipality of Chekka lit a Christmas tree made with plastic bottles on Monday. The tree, which is 28.5 meters tall and made with over 120,000 plastic bottles, was built in 20 days with support from villagers and scout troops. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
