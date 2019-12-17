Students protest against new citizenship law across universities in India

Students shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi, India, Dec. 16, 2019. Student protests were Monday witnessed across universities in India against the new citizenship law, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Students shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi, India, Dec. 16, 2019. Student protests were Monday witnessed across universities in India against the new citizenship law, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Students shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi, India, Dec. 16, 2019. Student protests were Monday witnessed across universities in India against the new citizenship law, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Students shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi, India, Dec. 16, 2019. Student protests were Monday witnessed across universities in India against the new citizenship law, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Students shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi, India, Dec. 16, 2019. Student protests were Monday witnessed across universities in India against the new citizenship law, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)