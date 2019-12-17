Palestinian woman makes Turkish delight sweets

Palestinian Haya Sheikh Yassin (C) makes Turkish delight sweets inside her sweet shop called "quick", in the West Bank city of Nablus, Dec. 16, 2019. Haya Sheikh Yassin, 30, and her husband Ahmed Bisharat, 37, opened their own business 6 years ago, and it became their source of income. Turkish delight or Holkum is based on gel of starch and sugar. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

