Soldiers in scenario-driven chemical defense training

An armed police soldier in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear uses instrument to detect simulated hazardous substance during a recent chemical defense training exercise at a simulated contaminated area. He is assigned to a chemical defense detachment of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force in Tianjin. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yu and Qian Zhiqiang)

Armed police soldiers in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears march to a simulated contaminated area to conduct chemical and biological detection during a recent chemical defense training exercise. They are assigned to a chemical defense detachment of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force in Tianjin. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yu and Qian Zhiqiang)

Two armed police soldiers in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears manually transfer simulated hazardous substance with great care during a recent chemical defense training exercise. They are assigned to a chemical defense detachment of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force in Tianjin. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yu and Qian Zhiqiang)

An armed police soldier in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear collects simulated poisonous gas sample to detect whether it is contaminated by hazardous substances during a recent chemical defense training exercise. He is assigned to a chemical defense detachment of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force in Tianjin. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yu and Qian Zhiqiang)

Armed police soldiers in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears use chemical agent detectors during a recent chemical defense training exercise. They are assigned to a chemical defense detachment of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force in Tianjin. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yu and Qian Zhiqiang)