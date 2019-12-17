Fish farmers dry fish by Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)

