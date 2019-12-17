Fish farmers dry fish by Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi

Source:Chinanews.com Published: 2019/12/17 10:00:48

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)


 

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)


 

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)


 

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)


 

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)


 

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)


 

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)


 

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)


 

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)


 

Fish farmers dry lake anchovies by the side of Poyang Lake near the Yinshan Island in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, December 16, 2019 . Local fish farmers make the fish into air-dried products for sale on the winter market. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus