Chinese FM says climate change big highlight of China-EU cooperation

Photo: Xinhua
Climate change, one of the foremost global challenges of our times, has been a major highlight of China-European Union (EU) cooperation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
The new EU leadership has identified climate change as a top priority, which can be seen in the adoption by the European Commission last week of an ambitious plan to achieve climate neutrality, Wang said at an event hosted by the European Policy Center, a think tank.
China will host the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity next year.
"We will take this opportunity to advance global ecological progress and build a shared future for all life on earth with all parties," Wang said.
He said that China and the EU need to step up coordination and cooperation in this area to enhance mutual understanding and promote the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement
.
"Let us work together to realize low-carbon and sustainable development and leave a world of clear rivers, green mountains and blue skies to our future generations," Wang added.