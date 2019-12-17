Premier Li meets with HKSAR chief executive

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) meets with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam, who is on a duty visit, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Premier Li Keqiang on Monday met with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.During the meeting, Li heard a report on the situation in Hong Kong and the SAR government's work.Vice Premier Han Zheng also attended the meeting.Lam's duty trip to Beijing this year has drawn wide attention, as the disturbances in Hong Kong have damaged the society in many ways, he said."The central government will continue to resolutely implement the 'one country, two systems' principle, resolutely support you as the chief executive in leading the SAR government to govern in accordance with the law, and resolutely safeguard Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability," Li told Lam.Currently, the economy of Hong Kong is experiencing an obvious decline, with many industries suffering heavy blows, Li said.In the face of this unprecedented grim and complex situation, Lam has led the HKSAR government in sparing no efforts to maintain social stability and rolling out a series of measures to aid enterprises and ensure employment, Li said, praising Lam and the HKSAR government for "rising to the challenges and doing a lot of difficult work."

