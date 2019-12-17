Lenovo’s founder, Liu Chuanzhi, expected to step down: insiders

A Lenovo booth at a telecommunication expo in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province Photo: VCG

Liu Chuanzhi, the 75-year-old founder of Chinese technology company Lenovo, also the world's top PC vendor now, is expected to step down as chairman from Legend Holdings on Wednesday, insiders close to the company told the Global Times on Tuesday.Legend Holdings, the parent company of Lenovo Group, will likely make an official announcement this week, insiders said.Liu, together with several of his fellow scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a leading think-tank, founded Lenovo three decades agoin 1984. After its acquisition of IBM's PC business in 2004, which was described by many as "a snake swallowing an elephant" since it was much larger than Lenovo's own PC businesses, the company gradually grew into the world's largest PC maker.Liu also successfully led the shareholding reform of Lenovo in 2001, which turned the company from state-owned to private, a pioneer effort that had a major impact on the industry and China.In 2011, Liu stepped down from Lenovo Group and focused on the businesses of Legend Holdings, which controls Lenovo Group, investment companies Junlian Capital, Hony Capital and Lenovo Star. Legend Holdings is also exploring new areas such as financial services, agriculture and food.Ning Min, 50, joined Legend Holdings in 1991, and now is the senior vice president and CFO of Legend Holdings. He is expected to take Liu's position, according to previous media reports.The move also sparks heated discussion among Chinese netizens."As an entrepreneur who grows in the era of China's reform and opening-up, Liu's retirement also marks the end of an era, and signals the start of a new one for the country's technology industry, " netizen Zhongzhengyi said on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform.Liu's retirement also comes at a critical time when prospects of Chinese technology giants face uncertainties amid the US' crackdown on Huawei. Liu is the same age as Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei.Global Times