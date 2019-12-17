File picture of Dogu Perincek, chairman of Turkey's Patriotic Party. (Xinhua/Qin Yanyang)

The Xinjiang -related bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives is a flagrant intervention in China's domestic affairs and violates international law and ethics, Dogu Perincek, chairman of Turkey's Patriotic Party, has said."We condemn this, we protest it," said Perincek, calling the U.S. bill "imperialistic interference," in an interview with Xinhua.On Dec. 3, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the so-called "Uygur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019," maliciously attacking the human rights conditions in Xinjiang and slandering China's de-radicalization and anti-terrorism efforts.China has expressed strong indignation over and firm opposition to the passage of the bill.The passage of the bill does not reflect reality on the ground given the high quality of living of ethnic minorities in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, noted Perincek.

People dance to music during Corban Festival celebrations in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

"Since 1975, I have travelled five times to Xinjiang and I saw with my own eyes that different ethnic peoples of this region were living in a brotherly atmosphere," said the Turkish party leader.As a witness of China's social development and economic success for the past five decades, Perincek pointed out that the inhabitants in Xinjiang have successfully left the "dark ages" and entered more prosperous modern times."China has given the people of Xinjiang means to express themselves in their own language and develop their own culture," said Perincek, referring to books in his office printed and published in different languages to illustrate the importance that Chinese authorities attach to indigenous cultures."China gives great importance to the cultural heritage of different minorities living in Xinjiang," Perincek said.

Experts examine rice paddies in Bayiawati Township, Yopurga County under Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Perincek also said China's counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts made in Xinjiang in recent years have laid a solid foundation for social stability and enduring peace there.He said his friends from the party have visited the training and education centers in Xinjiang, and "people there enjoy Chinese language courses, and learn the (country's) laws and new skills."The Turkish party head also hailed China's efforts to combat terrorism, radicalization and religious extremism.Perincek criticized slanderous campaigns in Western media about the Xinjiang centers, saying their "reports claiming that there is oppression and torture in the centers are a lie."He noted that China constitutes "a model to be followed" by other countries on how to unify different ethnic minorities.