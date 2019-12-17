Light show dazzles Macao

Visitors gather at the Ruins of St. Paul and enjoy a light mapping show in Macao, December 16, 2019. The event is a part of Macao Light Festival 2019. “Macao Light Festival 2019 ? Explore the Light” is set to dazzle different places in Macao from 1st to 31st December, manifesting the sound development of the Macao Special Administrative Region since its establishment 20 years ago through the splendor of light artistry. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

