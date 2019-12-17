Chinese and Indian soldiers exchange on how to tie a square knot prior to a cliff-climbing training exercise at Umroi Cantonment, capital city of Meghalaya in northeast India, on December 14, 2019. The 8th China-India "Hand-in-Hand 2019" Joint Counter-terrorism Exercise kicked off on Dec. 7, 2019. The 16-day exercise, which consists of three phases of adaptation training, mixed training and comprehensive exercises, mixed Chinese and Indian troops into two groups to jointly conduct counter-terrorism tactical drills. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hao)

Chinese and Indian soldiers climb the cliffs with ropes during a training exercise at Umroi Cantonment, capital city of Meghalaya in northeast India, on December 14, 2019. The 8th China-India "Hand-in-Hand 2019" Joint Counter-terrorism Exercise kicked off on Dec. 7, 2019. The 16-day exercise, which consists of three phases of adaptation training, mixed training and comprehensive exercises, mixed Chinese and Indian troops into two groups to jointly conduct counter-terrorism tactical drills. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hao)