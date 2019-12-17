Puzzle

1 Little troublemakers5 Lure10 Completely dominate13 Viscous substance14 French port city overlooking the Strait of Dover15 The Joker, to Batman16 Wait at a stop sign, say17 "The Metamorphosis" author19 Alternative to shoelaces21 Candy with collectible dispensers22 Furtive "Hey, you!"23 "Eighth Grade" actress Fisher24 Passport mark26 Pop singer Mann29 Left at the altar33 Much-worshipped celebrity36 Stressful hospital areas: Abbr.37 Cyclops' facial feature38 "New York, New York" singer40 Marsh heron41 Political refugee, e.g.42 Outlaw43 Plays for a fool44 Regard highly45 Out-and-out47 Bright night lights49 Loses one's cool53 Short comedy sketch56 X-___ vision57 Historic Harlem theater58 Pepys' closing words61 Osso buco meat62 Tiny63 Lion handlers64 Pennsylvania city known for lake-effect snow65 Aquaman's home66 More guileful67 Goes bad1 "Enough already!"2 Runway walker3 Public opinion surveys4 *Some are detectives (see letters 9-6)5 Road repair material6 Slips by, as time7 "Olympia" painter Edouard8 *Place to buy a slice (see letters 6-3)9 "Shame on you!"10 Trade-___ (com-promises)11 Pans for making pot stickers12 Shipshape14 Corp. budget overseer18 Triangular fruit pastry, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters20 Outdoor clothing chain25 Floss flavor27 *Ordinary human being (see letters 7-4)28 Noteworthy time span30 Golf pegs31 Jane in a Bronte novel32 Lairs for bears33 "Makes sense to me"34 Lowers, like the lights35 "I'm handling this"39 Squirrel's hangout40 Cave mammal42 Industrious person46 Clairvoyant claim48 Watts of "Fair Game"50 Last Oldsmobile ever made51 Cornrow, e.g.52 Shoe bottoms53 Toothy tools54 Patella's place55 Brain product57 Freemium game interruptions59 Five-minute NBA periods60 Make a mistake

Solution