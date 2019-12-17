Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Little troublemakers
5 Lure
10 Completely dominate
13 Viscous substance
14 French port city overlooking the Strait of Dover
15 The Joker, to Batman
16 Wait at a stop sign, say
17 "The Metamorphosis" author
19 Alternative to shoelaces
21 Candy with collectible dispensers
22 Furtive "Hey, you!"
23 "Eighth Grade" actress Fisher
24 Passport mark
26 Pop singer Mann
29 Left at the altar
33 Much-worshipped celebrity
36 Stressful hospital areas: Abbr.
37 Cyclops' facial feature
38 "New York, New York" singer
40 Marsh heron
41 Political refugee, e.g.
42 Outlaw
43 Plays for a fool
44 Regard highly
45 Out-and-out
47 Bright night lights
49 Loses one's cool
53 Short comedy sketch
56 X-___ vision
57 Historic Harlem theater
58 Pepys' closing words
61 Osso buco meat
62 Tiny
63 Lion handlers
64 Pennsylvania city known for lake-effect snow
65 Aquaman's home
66 More guileful
67 Goes badDOWN
1 "Enough already!"
2 Runway walker
3 Public opinion surveys
4 *Some are detectives (see letters 9-6)
5 Road repair material
6 Slips by, as time
7 "Olympia" painter Edouard
8 *Place to buy a slice (see letters 6-3)
9 "Shame on you!"
10 Trade-___ (com-promises)
11 Pans for making pot stickers
12 Shipshape
14 Corp. budget overseer
18 Triangular fruit pastry, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters
20 Outdoor clothing chain
25 Floss flavor
27 *Ordinary human being (see letters 7-4)
28 Noteworthy time span
30 Golf pegs
31 Jane in a Bronte novel
32 Lairs for bears
33 "Makes sense to me"
34 Lowers, like the lights
35 "I'm handling this"
39 Squirrel's hangout
40 Cave mammal
42 Industrious person
46 Clairvoyant claim
48 Watts of "Fair Game"
50 Last Oldsmobile ever made
51 Cornrow, e.g.
52 Shoe bottoms
53 Toothy tools
54 Patella's place
55 Brain product
57 Freemium game interruptions
59 Five-minute NBA periods
60 Make a mistake
Solution