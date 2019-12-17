Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/17 15:53:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Little troublemakers

  5 Lure

 10 Completely dominate

 13 Viscous substance

 14 French port city overlooking the Strait of Dover

 15 The Joker, to Batman

 16 Wait at a stop sign, say

 17 "The Metamorphosis" author

 19 Alternative to shoelaces

 21 Candy with collectible dispensers

 22 Furtive "Hey, you!"

 23 "Eighth Grade" actress Fisher

 24 Passport mark

 26 Pop singer Mann

 29 Left at the altar

 33 Much-worshipped celebrity

 36 Stressful hospital areas: Abbr.

 37 Cyclops' facial feature

 38 "New York, New York" singer

 40 Marsh heron

 41 Political refugee, e.g.

 42 Outlaw

 43 Plays for a fool

 44 Regard highly

 45 Out-and-out

 47 Bright night lights

 49 Loses one's cool

 53 Short comedy sketch

 56 X-___ vision

 57 Historic Harlem theater

 58 Pepys' closing words

 61 Osso buco meat

 62 Tiny

 63 Lion handlers

 64 Pennsylvania city known for lake-effect snow

 65 Aquaman's home

 66 More guileful

 67 Goes bad

DOWN

  1 "Enough already!"

  2 Runway walker

  3 Public opinion surveys

  4 *Some are detectives (see letters 9-6)

  5 Road repair material

  6 Slips by, as time

  7 "Olympia" painter Edouard

  8 *Place to buy a slice (see letters 6-3)

  9 "Shame on you!"

 10 Trade-___ (com-promises)

 11 Pans for making pot stickers

 12 Shipshape

 14 Corp. budget overseer

 18 Triangular fruit pastry, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters

 20 Outdoor clothing chain

 25 Floss flavor

 27 *Ordinary human being (see letters 7-4)

 28 Noteworthy time span

 30 Golf pegs

 31 Jane in a Bronte novel

 32 Lairs for bears

 33 "Makes sense to me"

 34 Lowers, like the lights

 35 "I'm handling this"

 39 Squirrel's hangout

 40 Cave mammal

 42 Industrious person

 46 Clairvoyant claim

 48 Watts of "Fair Game"

 50 Last Oldsmobile ever made

 51 Cornrow, e.g.

 52 Shoe bottoms

 53 Toothy tools

 54 Patella's place

 55 Brain product

 57 Freemium game interruptions

 59 Five-minute NBA periods

 60 Make a mistake

Solution



 

