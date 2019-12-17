RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

It is very easy to start taking things for granted. Your birthday is the perfect opportunity to take time out to appreciate the current blessings you have in your life right now. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 7, 15, 17.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)There is a fine line between standing by your beliefs and just being stubborn. Make sure that your perspective on things is not keeping you from moving on to bigger and better things. Money matters should be made a major priority. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Taking the time to look around and observe what's going on around you will enable you to learn from the mistakes of others. Financial matters will be highlighted today. Make sure you take the time out to investigate potential investments. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Getting cozy with close friends and family will be the perfect way to end your day. Take care though, frustration may bloom if younger members want you to accompany them in activities that you find physically exhausting. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You may believe that you have already exhausted all possible avenues to resolve an existing problem, but you will discover an interesting solution if you look at things from another perspective. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You may feel disappointed by your team's slow progress and some people's lack of initiative today. Despite this, do not head out on your own as it will still be more effective to work with others. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Seek out those who share a common interest with you. A hobby could become a source of extra income with the right connections. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will accomplish a lot at work today so long as you stay focused on the here and now. While your head may be crammed with plans for after work, but they will only hobble you in your efforts to get off work. A close friend will be in need of some good advice. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You may think you want some peace and quiet today, but deep down you are aching for some fun and excitement. Instead of trying to slow everything down, it might be time to speed things up with a little adventure instead. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Boundless energy will fill you at work today. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity to tackle several difficult challenges that you have been putting off. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)While impulsive decisions can often lead to interesting finds, you need to be more cautious than normal today. The wrong decision could have far-reaching consequences that will be difficult to predict. ✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Tread carefully when dealing with others today. Don't agree to something unless you really mean to follow through on your promises. Romance is in the air tonight. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You will be able to win the enthusiastic support of your coworkers if you explain your plans to them in a clear and concise manner. Do not hesitate to keep things simple. ✭✭✭ .