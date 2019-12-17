Learning Chinese

including postal fees包邮(bāoyóu)A: Do you want to buy some fruit together? This fruit orchard is calling on everyone for help since their fruit is not selling well. Ten kilograms for only 20 yuan including postal fees.你想一起买水果吗？这家果园因为水果滞销,在呼吁大家帮忙。十公斤苹果只要二十元,还包邮。(nǐxiǎnɡ yīqǐ mǎi shuǐɡuǒ ma? zhèjiā ɡuǒyuán yīnwèi shuǐɡuǒ zhìxiāo, zài hūyù dàjiā bānɡmánɡ. shíɡōnɡjīn pínɡɡuǒ zhǐyào èrshíyuán, hái bāoyóu.)B: Don't get fooled. A lot of these types of sales are scams. Last time, I bought two boxes of persimmons because I felt bad for the sellers, and half of them turned out to be rotten.你可别上当啊。这种销售手段很多都是骗人的。我上次出于同情买了两箱柿子,结果一半都烂了。(nǐ kěbié shànɡdànɡ a. zhèzhǒnɡ xiāoshòu shǒuduàn hěnduō dōushì piànrén de. wǒ shànɡcì chūyú tónɡqínɡ mǎile liǎnɡxiānɡ shìzi, jiéɡuǒ yībàn dōu lànle.)A: I thought they really couldn't sell them. They've really gone too far, taking advantage of people's good nature.我还以为他们真的卖不出去了呢。利用消费者的好心,真过分。(wǒ hái yǐwéi tāmén zhēnde mài bùchūqù le ne. lìyònɡ xiāofèizhě de hǎoxīn, zhēn ɡuòfēn.)B: I know, right?是吧？我也觉得。(shì ba? wǒ yě juéde.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT