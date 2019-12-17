Chinese FM says China, EU need to defend multilateralism, strengthen strategic cooperation

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2019 shows a cargo ship of COSCO SHIPPING Lines at the Port of Piraeus in Greece. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

China and the European Union (EU) see eye to eye on multilateralism and free trade, which serve as a major stimulus to world peace and development, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Brussels Monday.In contrast, unilateralism and protectionism deviate from the trend of global development, run counter to the norms and rules governing international relations, and cause disruptions to the global governance system, Wang said at an event hosted by the European Policy Centre, a Brussels-based think tank."As two major players in our world, China and the EU can neither sit idly by nor stay immune to these trends. We must stand hand-in-hand on the right side of history and on the side of the common aspirations of the majority of countries, fulfill our due responsibilities and play our due role," said Wang."As for what multilateralism stands for in the context of our times, China believes that multilateralism should have win-win cooperation as the goal, equity and justice as the tenet, and be action-oriented," he noted."It firmly upholds the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order based on international law, and the multilateral trading system underpinned by the WTO (World Trade Organization)," said the Chinese foreign minister."We need to push forward economic globalization in the direction of more open, inclusive, balanced and mutually beneficial development, to enable people of all countries, social strata and communities to enjoy greater well-being and share the opportunities," Wang said.