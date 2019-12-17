What’s trending on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Tuesday

What's trending on Tuesday:Song Joong-ki and Blossom Entertainment part ways, CCTV releases music video for the classic "Song of the Seven Sons - Macao," Kris Wu plays with TikTok VFX#Song Joong-ki's contract with Blossom will not be extended#210 million views 46,000 posts

Song Joong-ki. Photo: CNSPhoto

South Korean entertainment agency Blossom Entertainment announced on Tuesday that Song Joong-ki's contract will not be extended when it expires at the end of December, according to a report from K-pop news site Soompi.The 34-year-old actor has been with Blossom since 2013. Song co-starred with actress Song Hye-kyo in the highly-popular drama series Descendants of the Sun in 2016. The two got married in 2017 and divorced this June.Rumors say that the actor may establish his own studio and begin handling his career himself. Chinese fans said they will support Song's decisions and wait for further information.#New music video for Song of the Seven Sons - Macao#210 million views 46,000 posts

Hosted by the culture department of Macao Special Administrative Region, the 2019 Macao International Parade takes place on December 8 at the Ruins of St. Paul's. Photo: cnsphoto

CCTV channel 13 recently broadcast a new music video for the "Song of the Seven Sons - Macao" on Sunday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to China.The lyrics of the song come from a series of poems written by famous Chinese poet Wen Yiduo in 1925.Wen compared the seven ceded or leased areas in China, including the current Macao Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Taiwan Province, to seven children who were separated from the motherland.The poem of Macao was composed into song by Chinese composer Li Haiying and released for the first time in 1999, the year when the Macao SAR was founded.The music video inspired many netizens to send their best wishes to Macao.#Kris Wu's baby VFX#120 million views 40,000 posts

Kris Wu. Photo: screenshot of video on Douyin

On Monday, Chinese-Canadian singer/actor Kris Wu released a short selfie video on TikTok in which he uses the app's face morphing effect to transform himself into a baby.Covering half of his face with his hand and looking cool and serious, Wu swiftly withdraws his hand and smiles innocently into the camera as he becomes a baby wearing a bonnet. The popular star and fashion icon then looks at himself with admiration and proceeds to make surprised, happy and angry baby faces.The video quickly went viral on Sina Weibo."Which family does this baby come from? If no one claims him, I'm going to adopt him," posted one netizen.