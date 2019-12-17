2nd Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival kicks off

A chef serves braised pork in soy sauce at the canteen of East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST) during the Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 15, 2019. The second Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival kicked off in East China University of Science and Technology on Sunday, displaying more than 70 dishes from 34 colleges and universities in Shanhai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

College students taste chocolate cake displayed by the canteen of Shanghai Jiao Tong University during the Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 15, 2019. The second Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival kicked off in East China University of Science and Technology on Sunday, displaying more than 70 dishes from 34 colleges and universities in Shanhai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Photo taken on Dec. 15, 2019 shows the succulent-shaped mousse cake displayed by the canteen of Shanghai Ocean University during the Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival in Shanghai, east China. The second Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival kicked off in East China University of Science and Technology on Sunday, displaying more than 70 dishes from 34 colleges and universities in Shanhai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Photo taken on Dec. 15, 2019 shows the chicken cooked with chilies displayed by the canteen of Shanghai International Studies University during the Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival in Shanghai, east China. The second Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival kicked off in East China University of Science and Technology on Sunday, displaying more than 70 dishes from 34 colleges and universities in Shanhai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Photo taken on Dec. 15, 2019 shows the Shanghai-style smoked fish displayed by the canteen of Fudan University during the Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival in Shanghai, east China. The second Shanghai University Gourmet Carnival kicked off in East China University of Science and Technology on Sunday, displaying more than 70 dishes from 34 colleges and universities in Shanhai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)