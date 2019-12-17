Brees sets record for TD passes

Quarterback Drew Brees (right) of the New Orleans Saints hands off the ball to running back Latavius Murray on Monday in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: AFP

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time touchdown pass leader on Monday, throwing four scoring tosses in the Saints' 34-7 rout of the visiting Indianapolis Colts.The 40-year-old signal caller, who guided New Orleans to the 2010 Super Bowl, now has 541 career touchdown throws, two more than the old mark by ­retired legend Peyton Manning and three better than 42-year-old New England Patriots ­starter Tom Brady."Pretty incredible moment," Brees said. "This is a special night and one I will always remember."Brees set the mark with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter on a five-yard scoring toss to tight end Josh Hill, his third touchdown throw of the game."I can think of no better guy to catch it than Josh," Brees said. "He does a lot of the dirty work, blocking and catching."The record came for Brees on his 20th completion in a row, which set a new career consecutive completions high for him and gave the Saints a 27-0 lead.Brees, already the NFL all-time leader in passing yardage and completion percentage, stretched the new career TD ­record with his final touchdown pass, a 28-yarder to Taysom Hill late in the third period.Jordan Wilkins scored for the Colts on a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter to avert a ­shutout, but a fourth ­consecutive loss ended any playoff hopes for Indianapolis (6-8).Brees completed 29-of-30 passes for 307 yards to set another NFL record. His one-game completion percentage mark of 96.7 percent broke the old record of 28-of-29 (96.6 percent) set last season by Philip Rivers."That one may haunt me for a little while," Brees said.The Saints (10-3) have already clinched a playoff berth but needed the victory to join fellow National Conference co-leaders Green Bay and Seattle on 11-3 atop the fight for home-field playoff advantage.Brees, who turns 41 next month, would not ponder his place among NFL immortals, his focus on adding another Super Bowl title in February."I'm trying to focus on the present, stay in the moment and enjoy every moment as they come," Brees said."As for me, it's on to the next opportunity, the next challenge. There is still a lot more out there for me to play for."But it's a special moment and one I'll remember the rest of my life."Brees reached the mark in 273 games, seven more than Manning played in setting the record.Brees made two touchdown throws in the second quarter to match the old Manning mark of 539.He appeared to have broken the record with seven seconds remaining in the second quarter, but receiver Tre'Quan Smith was penalized for offensive pass interference for pushing off a defender's back.The Saints settled for a 26-yard Wil Lutz field goal and a 20-0 half-time lead. Brees completed 20-of-21 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.