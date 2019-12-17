Roma criticizes anti-racism campaign for using monkeys

Several symbols of SOS Racisme, a movement of NGOs that describe themselves as anti-racist, are seen in a rally against anti-semitism at Republique square in Paris, on February 19. Photo: AFP

An anti-racism campaign by Serie A that used art showing monkeys, drew a bemused response from one of its own clubs on Monday night."AS Roma was very surprised to see what appears to be an anti-­racist campaign from Serie A featuring painted monkeys on social media today," said Roma on their English-­language twitter feed. "We understand the league wants to tackle racism but we don't believe this is the right way to do it."Serie A Managing Director Luigi de Servio had earlier presented an anti-racism plan which included the signing of a charter by a player representing each of the 20 Serie A clubs.The league also displayed a triptych by Italian artist Simone Fugazzotto at its Milan headquarters which showed three monkeys in close-up but with slightly different colors over the basic brown.According to the League, the work "aims to defend the values of integration, multiculturalism and fraternity."Later, as criticism began, the league issued a statement saying "true art is provocation."Fugazzotto almost always paints monkeys, in a variety of artistic styles, usually wearing human clothes and representing different cultures and historical periods."I only paint monkeys as a metaphor for human beings," he said in interviews with the media ahead of the campaign. "We turn the concept back on the racists, as we are all monkeys originally. So, I painted a Western monkey, an Asian monkey and a black monkey."Italian stadiums are the scene of recurrent racist incidents, including monkey cries aimed at black players.