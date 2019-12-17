HK Disneyland aims to attract more visitors with new gourmet series

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2019 shows two types of Princesses cupcakes offered by Hong Kong Disneyland Resort for 2020 in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Zhu Yuxuan)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2019 shows the Eight Treasure Cuisine Platter consisting of eight Chinese dishes at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in Hong Kong, south China. This is one of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort specialties for 2020. (Xinhua/Zhu Yuxuan)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2019 shows chocolate desserts featuring Disney character Mickey at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Zhu Yuxuan)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2019 shows lobster soup offered by Hong Kong Disneyland Resort for 2020 in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Zhu Yuxuan)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2019 shows prawns in two servings offered by Hong Kong Disneyland Resort for 2020 in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Zhu Yuxuan)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2019 shows Korean Beef Stew Short Ribs with Kimchi Stewed Rice offered by Hong Kong Disneyland Resort for 2020 in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Zhu Yuxuan)