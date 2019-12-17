‘A Stitch in Time’ exhibition arrives at Beijing’s Today Art Museum

An artwork by Chinese artist He An Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

The Today Art Museum in Beijing is hosting one of its largest-ever showcases of international artists at the ongoing 4th Today's Documents exhibition.Curated by Huang Du and Jonathan Harris, this year's Today's Documents exhibition is titled A Stitch in Time and features works from Bashir Makhoul, Cody Choi and Jiang Zhi.According to the curators, these exhibits cover topics such as body-mind and identity-origin as well as re-examines changes in the regions where these artists live.The exhibition is set to run until March 15.