‘A Stitch in Time’ exhibition arrives at Beijing’s Today Art Museum

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/17 18:43:41

An artwork by Chinese artist He An Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT



The Today Art Museum in Beijing is hosting one of its largest-ever showcases of international artists at the ongoing 4th Today's Documents exhibition. 

Curated by Huang Du and Jonathan Harris, this year's Today's Documents exhibition is titled A Stitch in Time and features works from Bashir Makhoul, Cody Choi and Jiang Zhi.

According to the curators, these exhibits cover topics such as body-mind and identity-origin as well as re-examines changes in the regions where these artists live.

The exhibition is set to run until March 15.



