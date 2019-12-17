Experts at Curating in China seminar examine major exhibitions trends for 2019

The opening ceremony of the Curating in China seminar Photo: Courtesy of Gao Jing

A seminar focusing on China's curators was held at the Art Museum of the China Millennium Monument over the weekend.The Curating in China seminar, which also acted as the annual meeting of the curating committee under the China Artists Association, examined the topics of cultural development and academic research.Fan Di'an, director of the curating committee and president of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, said at the opening that exhibitions held in China this year tended to involve international elements to tell the country's stories. There was also an increase in the frequency of public art exhibition and the usage of high technology.Curators such as Qiu Zhijie, Yang Wei, and Ji Pengcheng attended the seminar.It was also announced that the seminar for 2020 will take place in Hunan Province.