Australia seizes more than half a ton of drugs smuggled in barbecues

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2019 show smoke rising from burning drugs in Baghlan province, northern Afghanistan. The Afghan authorities burned about 28 tons of seized narcotic drugs in two provinces on Sunday, the latest in the fight against illicit drug trafficking. Photo: Xinhua

Australian police have arrested two men for allegedly smuggling 645 kilograms of ecstasy hidden inside hundreds of aluminium barbecues, the culmination of a six-month investigation spanning three countries.In a recent statement, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said it had charged a man from Queensland and a Canadian national over their involvement in the criminal enterprise. At well over half a ton, the haul of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, is the biggest shipment by weight seized in Australia this year.The investigation remains ongoing and is expected to lead to further arrests, the ABF said. Police didn't disclose the names of the two men held, who each face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.The case began in July when police in the Cyprus Drug Law Enforcement Unit tipped off ABF counterparts about a potential large shipment of MDMA, in container shipping from Limassol and bound for Sydney.