Li Geng and Shuangning's abstract Chinese ink paintings are on display at the art exhibition in Shanghai. The masterpieces explore a combination between traditional Chinese ink paintings and modern abstract art conception in the globalization context. Li Geng's abstract ink paintings have high reputation around the world. He has pursued placing Chinese traditional paintings in diverse cultures so Chinese and Western art can communicate. One of his works on display shows Western classical symphony with traditional Chinese ink paintings.: 3398 Longteng Avenue, Xuhui district, Shanghai: December 8, 2019 - January 12, 2020: 50 yuanOne hour, two clays, three cups of tea, any kind of glaze you can choose.The winner will receive a bottle of wine and free if charge. We announce the result every Tuesday.Where: Majiang Art Pottery Workshop, JianBanghuafu No.10, BeijingWhen: Every Friday 10:30 am to 18:30 pmPrice: 96 yuan/personWe welcome friends from all over the world to learn about Chinese painting and calligraphy study. From big foreign company activities to personal learning, Chinese ink painting, calligraphy and traditional folk art are activities that can be done by anyone around the world.Where: Shanghai Library, 1555 Huaihai Zhong Lu, Wulumuqi Nan LuWhen: Every Sunday, Friday, Saturday, from April 19, 2019 until December 31, 2019, 10 am to 5 pmPrice: 99 yuan for one personIf you've always dreamed of entering the action-packed world of 007, then Secret Cinema's Casino Royale is the perfect event for you. Secret Cinema is about to host their Bond themed event in Shanghai on December 7-8, 11-13, 18-19 and 21-22!As always, the location is secret. But upon arrival you will be assigned your mission, given an alias and provided with further classified information… just like a real spy!You can grab tickets to take part in Secret Cinema's Casino Royale over on the Mart.Where: That's Territory, Huangpu District, ShanghaiWhen: December 7-22, 2019Price: 788-1,288 yuanSing till you can't talk anymore at Rebel Rebel's weekly karaoke night from 9 pm to 1 am every Saturday. There are more than 11,000 variety of songs for everyone - from classic rock and metal, to pop, Broadway tunes and even Disney classics!Table bookings are suggested and you are also able to reserve your spot by calling 8520 1579.: Rebel Rebel Cafe & Bar, 42 Tiyu Dong Lu, Tianhe District: Every Saturday, from July 20, 2019 until December 31, 2019, 9 pm to late: Free