China market news daily wrap-up

Electronic screen shows the closing numbers at New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 3, 2019. U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors monitored the latest development of trade issues between the United States and its major trading partners. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 280.23 points, or 1.01 percent, to 27,502.81. The S&P 500 fell 20.67 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,093.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 47.34 points, or 0.55 percent, to 8,520.64. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)