China market news daily wrap-up

Electronic screen shows the closing numbers at New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 3, 2019. U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors monitored the latest development of trade issues between the United States and its major trading partners. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 280.23 points, or 1.01 percent, to 27,502.81. The S&P 500 fell 20.67 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,093.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 47.34 points, or 0.55 percent, to 8,520.64. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The receding trade tensions between Washington and Beijing are continuing to cheer up the markets.Oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday as investors forecast that a fully fledged US-China trade deal is in the pipeline.China's stock markets made significant gains on Tuesday, stimulated by news of an interim trade deal. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 1.27 percent on Tuesday while the Shenzhen market soared by 1.45 percent.