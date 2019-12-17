File Photo: Xinhua

Chinese internet giant Tencent has teamed up with Russia-based diamond miner ALROSA Group to offer a blockchain-based in-app feature that provides full traceability for WeChat users' diamond purchases.The service, an e-commerce solution to be offered by jewelry manufacturers and retailers via Tencent's popular WeChat messaging and social media platform, will make the origin, characteristics and ownership history completely transparent to consumers.Chinese demand for diamonds saw robust growth in 2018, up 5 percent in US dollar terms year-on-year to about $10 billion.A Chinese technology company has released the nation's first self-developed real-time digital human, which is able to simultaneously copy the action and facial expression of a human to a virtual model in a computer.The Chongqing-based virtual reality start-up Idawa said that the digital model could be widely used in such sectors as virtual idols and virtual broadcasting, the Chongqing Daily reported.