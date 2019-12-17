Mavericks hold off Bucks to snap 18-game NBA win streak

Photo: AFP

Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped Milwaukee's 18-game NBA win streak Monday 120-116 despite 48 points and 14 rebounds by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.The Mavericks, lacking Slovenian star big man Luka Doncic due to an ankle sprain, held off the host Bucks, who made a furious rally with a late 17-6 run that fell just short.Latvia's Porzingis, who scored 11 in the first quarter, shot nine-of-19 from the floor and four-of-eight from three-point range as well as grabbing 12 rebounds while Curry, ­brother of injured Golden State star Stephen Curry, came off the bench to spark the Mavs.Porzingis said the Mavericks are playing better as they adjust to playing without Doncic for a while.Milwaukee settled for the second-longest win streak in team history, two shy of the club's record run from the 1970-71 NBA championship campaign.Greek playmaker Antetokounmpo sank his final points with 5.2 seconds remaining to pull Milwaukee within 119-116, then missed a free throw hoping the Bucks could get a rebound.Milwaukee did get the ball but Porzingis blocked Sterling Brown, and the Mavericks added a free throw for the final margin.The Bucks, who fell to 24-4, lead the NBA in points, ­rebounds and shooting accuracy but fell behind by as many as 16 points in the first half and could not overcome Dallas (18-8).Antetokounmpo averaged 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game during the streak, in which only two teams came within eight points of Milwaukee.