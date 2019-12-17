Officials confirm HZM Bridge checkpoint to guarantee security and order

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2019 shows a view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge from the "Ngong Ping 360" cable car in south China's Hong Kong. Launched on Oct. 23 last year, the 55-km bridge, known as the longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing in the world, links China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the city of Zhuhai of southern Guangdong Province and Macao SAR, making it more convenient for ordinary people to travel the three places in a single day. Photo: Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka

A temporary security checkpoint has been set up at the east artificial island on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to check personnel and vehicles that enter Macao and Zhuhai via Hong Kong, the Global Times learned from authorities on Monday.The checkpoint, which started operation on December 10 and will remain until December 22, aims to guarantee security and order around the bridge area, and create a harmonious environment for the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to China, authorities said.Police in Macao have joined hands with customs departments to inspect vehicles passing through all entry ports, including the bridge and Cotai, since Tuesday morning.On December 13, a Hong Kong resident surnamed Chung who had been on the run for seven years, was captured at the checkpoint, Zhuhai police said on Monday.Police identified Chung as a key member of a smuggling ring wanted by Shenzhen customs.Shenzhen airport customs issued an arrest warrant for the gang in August 2012 for allegedly organizing truck drivers from Hong Kong and Macao to smuggle cell phones.The arrest came after some Hong Kong media hyped stories which alleged that a Hongkonger went missing after crossing the checkpoint on the bridge.Some critics said the checkpoint targets people from Hong Kong to restrain their movement amid the months-long social unrest in the city, which was triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.They link specific cases to the current complicated situation in Hong Kong in a bid to politicize normal law enforcement.China is a country under the rule of law. Police will never target people from any region. All those who violate Chinese laws, rules and regulations will be dealt with by police according to law and those whose act constitute crimes will be subject to criminal liability, authorities said.All legal passengers and vehicles will not be restricted and will enjoy freedom of movement.The HZMB, 55 kilometers long, opened to traffic on October 24, 2018.