Macron stands firm on pensions

French President Emmanuel Macron Photo: IC
Tens of thousands of protesters prepared to hit streets across France on Tuesday over a pensions overhaul that has sparked a crippling transport strike, though officials insist they will not give in to union demands they drop the plan.
Pressure on President Emmanuel Macron is growing just days ahead of the Christmas
, after the top official overseeing the pension negotiations was forced to resign Monday over a salary scandal.
Unions have been striking since December 5 in their biggest show of strength in years against plans for a single pensions system, which would do away with 42 separate schemes that offer early retirement and other benefits mainly to public-sector workers.
Critics say the change, which calls for a "pivot age" of 64 to benefit from a full pension, would force millions of people to work beyond the official retirement age of 62 - one of the lowest in Europe.
Commuters in Paris and other big cities have borne the brunt of the transport stoppages so far, but holiday travel plans are now at risk, with just one in four high-speed TGV trains running Tuesday.
Over 800,000 people turned out across France for the first mass demos on December 5, though the number had fallen to 340,000.
In Paris, march will begin at Place de la Republique at 1:30 pm and head toward Nation square, traditionally the rallying point for protesters. Police are on high alert after some protesters vandalized storefronts and set fire to vehicles during the previous marches.
Strike organizers are hoping for a repeat of 1995, when they forced a center-right government to back down on pension reform after three weeks of metro and rail strikes just before Christmas.
A Harris Interactive poll for RTL radio released Tuesday found that 62 percent of respondents supported the strike, though 69 percent wanted a "Christmas truce" to allow for holiday travel.
The government has said the strike will not derail its overhaul, a key plank in Macron's far-reaching reform drive for the French economy.
Half the metro lines in Paris were closed, though traffic jams were close to average as many people worked from home or just took the day off.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is scheduled to hold fresh talks with union leaders on Wednesday, but a solution to the impasse appears out of reach for now.