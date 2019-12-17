Musharraf gets death sentence for ‘treason’

Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf addresses a press conference in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on March 31, 2013. (Xinhua/Arshad)

Exiled former Pakistan military leader Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death on Tuesday after being found guilty of treason.Musharraf has been in self-imposed exile ever since a travel ban was lifted in 2016 that allowed him to seek medical treatment abroad.The 76-year-old has lately spent most of his time between Dubai and London.Several Pakistan media sources reported the verdict and sentence, while a senior court official confirmed the rulings to AFP.The trial - which began in 2013 and is one of several involving Musharraf - centers on his decision to suspend the constitution and impose emergency rule in 2007, according to his lawyer Akhtar Shah.The move sparked widespread protests against Musharraf, ultimately leading to his resignation in the face of impeachment proceedings.Musharraf's lawyer said the former general was currently ill and remained in Dubai. He said no decision had been made on whether to appeal.Musharraf, who was born in India's capital New Delhi in 1943 but moved with his family to Pakistan after partition, took power after ousting prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999.He resigned in 2008, after a political party that backed him fared poorly in a general election.