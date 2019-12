A general view of Macao Photo: VCG

After two decades of development and support from the Chinese mainland since Macao returned to China, the world's gaming hub has become a main part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. With its pursuit of economic diversification, what's to be expected from a new yuan-denominated bourse to be set up in Macao? How can the city keep its gaming industry thriving? (See stories and charts on Page S4-5)