HK protester hurt in the eye loses lawsuit against police

Radical protesters in Hong Kong block a road and assault police on July 21. Their behavior was widely condemned. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT

A female protester who was allegedly shot in the eye during an illegal protest in August, lost her lawsuit Tuesday after she objected to police obtaining her medical records from Hong Kong hospital authorities and requested a judicial review in September.The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ruled against her and ordered her to pay costs, Beijing-based media haiwainet.com reported.Police obtained the medical report which was acquired under a court warrant on September 9. But the woman filed a judicial review in the high court straight after, claiming police had not provided her with the warrant and had violated her "privacy."The hearing began in the high court last month and the court ruled that it was legal for police not to show her the warrant, Hong Kong's Ming Pao reported. The police pointed out that privacy was not the only consideration. It was reasonable to investigate her because she was at the scene of an illegal gathering. Moreover, police were not obliged to show her a warrant.The woman claimed to have been shot in the eye near Tsim Sha Tsui during an illegal protest on August 11. Some local and foreign media then hyped up claims that she was hit by a police beanbag during the violent protest despite any evidence showing the cause of the incident and its relation to police.Without verifying details of the woman's attack, radical protesters then launched large-scale protests in which many covered their eyes with black patches and chanted "an eye for an eye," implying their condemnation of "excessive use of force" by police while enforcing the law.Hong Kong newspaper Ta Kung Pao had raised questions about the incident, querying the woman's allegations. Many Hong Kong media speculated that the injury was likely caused by her accomplices amid all the chaos.A large number of Hong Kong media, as well as local residents, have asked the woman to make details public, but she has yet to respond publicly.Tsim Sha Tsui police station was attacked with Molotov cocktails that night, Hong Kong Police officer Li Kwai-hai of the organized crime and triad bureau said at a news conference the day after the protester was injured.The police would only act after they received sufficient reinforcements, Li said.The female protester was injured before police reinforcements arrived, he added.