Team France win big at ICF Wildwater Canoe World Cup

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Team France were the big winners at the 2019 ICF Wildwater Canoe World Cup with a clean sweep of the podiums in the men's distance K1 and C1, and sprint C1 races in Lushui, Southwest China's Yunnan Province.French duo Theo Viens and Etienne Markus Klatt also added a sprint C2 trophy for Team France in the event held Friday to Sunday.Mathilde Rosa of Italy won the women's distance K1 race in 56 minutes 8.57 seconds, while China's Teng Qianqian finished third in the women's distance C1 race. Teng also won a bronze medal in the women's sprint C1 event.Luca Obadic and Ivan Tolic of Croatia, in their third appearance in Lushui, crowned the men's distance C2 race in 1:03:50.33.In the sprint, Belgian Maxime Richard won the men's K1 while Hannah Brown of the UK claimed the women's.Located in the Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, Lushui harbors the Nujiang River, which earned its name Nu ("furious" in Chinese) for its swift and powerful water flow, making it the river seemingly angry.