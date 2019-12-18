City logo winner probed for copying Disney image

Photo: Sina Weibo

Authorities are investigating an award-winning work in a logo design competition in Dalian, which allegedly copycatted the well-known Disney logo and three other logos, according to a statement issued by the Dalian Culture and Tourism Bureau.The statement said the results will be announced to the public as soon as possible.It reiterated that all participants should guarantee the intellectual property rights of their works in the competition in accordance with rules.Netizens have been questioning the award-winning work of the logo of Dalian city after it was released on December 11. The work is a combination of Chinese characters and English letters of the city's name and icons featuring the city, such as the iron mountain beacon, moon light sea and playful dolphin.Some netizens said that the shape of English letters "DaLian" on the logo looked very similar to the Disney logo. The dolphin, sea ripples and beacon also bear a strikingly similarity to other existing logos.The work's designer has not responded.Participants will be disqualified from the competition and their rewards will be revoked once plagiarism is confirmed.According to Article 9 of the Trademark Law, a trademark to be registered shall have distinctive features, be easily identifiable and shall not conflict with the legal rights previously acquired by others.