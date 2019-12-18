China’s third aircraft carrier in 2 years: report

China's second aircraft carrier sails through the Taiwan Straits into the South China Sea on Sunday evening. Photo: screenshot from the Weibo account of the PLA Navy

China's third aircraft carrier could be launched within the next two years, be combat ready by 2025 and feature an electromagnetic catapult and stealth fighter jets, a professional Chinese military magazine predicted Wednesday following the commissioning of the country's second carrier Shandong on Tuesday.These technological advances will make the third carrier significantly different from the previous two and more powerful than them combined, Chinese military experts said.To launch aircraft, it is likely the third carrier will use three to four electromagnetic catapults instead of the old-fashioned ski-jump deck, according to a Wednesday report by Ordnance Industry Science Technology, a Xi'an-based periodical focused on the national defense industry.The report quoted Zhu Yingfu, chief designer of China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning, as saying in a speech on China's future carriers that China was developing both a steam-powered and an electromagnetic catapult -- and he personally preferred the latter.Ma Weiming, lead researcher of China's electromagnetic catapult technology, said previously that China has mastered this technology even quicker than the US, according to the report, which concluded that China's electromagnetic catapult was more advanced and reliable than that of the US.By installing the catapults, the third carrier will gain amplified capability for releasing aircraft while also enabling it to send large attack drones and fixed-wing early-warning aircraft into the sky.The catapults will increase the release speed of aircraft by at least one-third, Xu Guangyu, a senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, told the Global Times on Wednesday.This could make the comprehensive combat capability of the third carrier surpass that of the first and second carriers combined, the magazine said.

Photo: VCG