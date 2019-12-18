Pacers snap Lakers’ road win streak

Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics drives in for a layup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Indianapolis. Photo: AFP

A determined Indiana fightback and last-minute heroics by Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers to a dramatic 105-102 upset of the NBA-best Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.LeBron James produced 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who played without injured star forward Anthony Davis and saw their road win streak snapped at 14 games, two shy of the NBA record.Pacers forward Sabonis, son of Lithuanian legend Arvydas Sabonis, scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Brodgon added 14 points and six assists and sank a reverse ­layup to put Indiana ahead to stay with 36 seconds remaining."Definitely a big win for us," Brogdon said. "We really wanted to send a message to the elite teams in the league and get some respect. We've had some big wins but this is the biggest one."The Lakers (24-4) fell level with Milwaukee for the NBA's best record just two days before they visit the Eastern Conference leaders in a potential NBA Finals showdown."The difference between winning and losing was made shots versus missed shots," James said."Sometimes the ball happens that way."The Lakers hit 43-of-91 shots (47.3 percent) from the floor while Indiana made 41-of-85 (48.2 percent).Davis - the Lakers' leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots - was absent due to a right ankle sprain suffered in a Sunday victory over Atlanta.Dwight Howard had 20 points on 10-of-10 shooting for the Lakers.