China welcomes visit of US special envoy for North Korea

The proposal urged North Korea and the US to continue talks and called for a resumption of the six-party talks to facilitate a peaceful and comprehensive solution to the Korean issue through dialogue. China welcomes the upcoming visit of the US special envoy for North Korea for talks on the Korean Peninsula issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.The US special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, will visit Beijing on Thursday and Friday, according to the US State Department.Geng Shuang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs , confirmed Biegun's China visit at Wednesday's routine press conference.Geng did not elaborate more on the visit and said that related information will be released promptly.Biegun's visit comes after his visits to Seoul and Tokyo and also after China and Russia proposed a draft resolution on the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue to the UN Security Council on Tuesday.The proposal urged North Korea and the US to continue talks and called for a resumption of the six-party talks to facilitate a peaceful and comprehensive solution to the Korean issue through dialogue.