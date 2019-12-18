Impeachment could impact China-US ties

Hundreds of protesters march down Market Street during a demonstration as part of a national impeachment rally, at the Federal Building in San Francisco on Tuesday. Protesters participated in "Nobody is Above the Law" rallies on the eve of a historic Trump impeachment vote in the US House of Representatives. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump is facing increasing domestic pressure as the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on his impeachment Wednesday, and this might add more uncertainties to China-US relations in 2020, the US presidential election year, since the Trump administration could be more aggressive and tougher on policymaking toward China.Chinese analysts believe that whether Trump gets re-elected or not, China-US relations will not return to the pre-2019 situation, as the year is a turning point to a new normal - less cooperation and more friction and confrontation in bilateral relations.They also suggested that China should actively shape and manage the most important bilateral relationship in the world by focusing on self-development and reform to ensure the US accepts China's increasing influence rather than recklessly provoking and containing China that will increase the risk of conflicts.The looming House vote to impeach Trump is likely to pass, but would also likely unite Republicans in backing Trump to ensure his re-election. How it would impact remains a question, said An Gang, a US studies expert and senior research fellow at the Pangoal Institution, a Beijing-based think tank."Due to the domestic scandals and pressure, Trump would be more motivated to focus on foreign affairs, and the impact on China is that the Trump administration will try its best to maximize what it can get from the trade deal, and will be more hawkish and even aggressive on matters, including Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang to show 'political correctness' to its supporters."In 2019, friction and confrontations between China and the US surged. The US sent more warships to provoke China's sovereignty in the South China Sea and through the Taiwan Straits.Several acts were passed in Congress to interfere in China's domestic affairs including Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. A trade war and unfair treatment of Chinese companies such as Huawei brought damage to both sides despite a phase one deal to at least stop imposing more tariffs on each other.Ni Feng, director-general of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times that what happened in 2019 has made more people realize that the China-US relationship could worsen, and that there was no reversing this trend no matter who wins next year's US presidential election.

Photo: VCG