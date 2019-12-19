Carrie Lam sends condolences to victims of HK bus crash

Photos: Hong Kong Police Facebook account

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam expressed condolences to the families of victims in a deadly bus crash that claimed six lives and left 39 injured on Wednesday afternoon.The 56-year-old bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, local media reported. Lam visited the injured in hospital Wednesday night.Details of the accident are being reviewed by police and the fire department.Police will investigate whether there is any criminal responsibility, as well as review driver performance, the driver's health, road conditions and other relevant aspects.The accident happened when the bus hit a tree on the side of the road, causing it to flip onto its roof. Two passengers were thrown out of the vehicle, it was reported.Six passengers were confirmed dead, including three men and three women, and 39 others were injured, the Beijing Daily reported.After the incident, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she was shocked by the seriousness of the crash and deeply saddened by the loss of life.Lam has instructed social welfare, the hospital authority and other government departments to provide all appropriate assistance to the injured and their families. She also expressed her condolences to the families of the injured and the dead.Hong Kong police have issued a series of statements on their official Facebook account updating the accident and expressing condolences to the victims and their families.The liaison office of the Chinese central government in Hong Kong also said on its official website that it was saddened by the incident and it will provide any assistance the Hong Kong government requires.