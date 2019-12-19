US House passes Trump impeachment

The Capitol Hill is shrouded in fog in Washington D.C., the US, on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, slamming the House Democrats impeachment effort as an "illegal, partisan attempted coup." Photo: Xinhua

The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.As voting ended, Trump became the third president in the U.S. history to be impeached.Prior to and amid the House debate before the impeachment votes, Trump issued or retweeted tweets from early Wednesday morning, calling Democrats' impeachment effort "an assault" on the country as well as on the Republican Party.